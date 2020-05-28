type here...
Source:GHPAGE
A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.

Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is a fetish priestess who has been in the news in the past for allegedly duping people.

The Sotuom based fetish priestess claims to be behind the ministry of many fake pastors in Ghana and has in the past, sought to expose some of them.

Nana Agradaa has new pictures and videos on her Instagram page that have given her fans an exclusive tour of her expensive mansion.

She was recently in the news after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to expose how she swindles lazy and desperate people who seek an easy route to life rather than work hard.

In new posts on her Instagram page, she is seen flaunting her gold plated dining room set and fans are amazed at how rich Nana Agradaa is.

She posted another video of her beautifully designed kitchen and finally a front view of her mansion and luxurious cars.

Furthermore, Nana Agradaa got fans talking with excerpts of her singing famous gospel songs from the likes of Obaapa Christy.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

However, it is the lyrics to one of these songs that have got netizens confused. In the video, she is heard singing a song that says there is no fear for them that serve the Lord.

Netizens find it contradicting that a fetish priestess would assume that she serves the Lord. But, who can judge? Even so-called men of God are doing worse.

Nana Agradaa, on the other hand, seems to be convinced that her fetish ways are in service to God. She seems to be having a good time and wanted her fans to be inspired by her wealth.

