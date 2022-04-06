type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa must be arrested again
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa must be arrested again

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa must be arrested again
- Advertisement -

Discerning Ghanaians on the internet have called on the Ghana police service to immediately arrest Nana Agradaa for planning another scam on innocent people under the guise of spiritual counselling.

According to these critics, Nana Agradaa’s new modus Operandi is not different from her infamous sika gari same hence authorities should swiftly act before she rolls out her agenda.

The call for Nana Agradaa’s arrest followed after he entreated her followers on the internet to visit her church for prayers and counselling.

As we all know, Nana Agradaa claims that she has repented and given her life to Christ but she still dwells on her past aggressive and cunning lifestyle thereby it’s very prudent for people to be extra careful when they are dealing with her.

Setting up a church to smartly rob innocent people of their monies is one of the tactics so-called born again Christians employ to amass massive wealth.

Check out the screenshots below to know more…

Recall that last year, An Accra Circuit Court placed a fine of GH¢36,000 on Nana Agradaa’s head for operating a television channel without a licence and displaying charlatanic materials after she was arrested.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News