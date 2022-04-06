- Advertisement -

Discerning Ghanaians on the internet have called on the Ghana police service to immediately arrest Nana Agradaa for planning another scam on innocent people under the guise of spiritual counselling.

According to these critics, Nana Agradaa’s new modus Operandi is not different from her infamous sika gari same hence authorities should swiftly act before she rolls out her agenda.

The call for Nana Agradaa’s arrest followed after he entreated her followers on the internet to visit her church for prayers and counselling.

As we all know, Nana Agradaa claims that she has repented and given her life to Christ but she still dwells on her past aggressive and cunning lifestyle thereby it’s very prudent for people to be extra careful when they are dealing with her.

Setting up a church to smartly rob innocent people of their monies is one of the tactics so-called born again Christians employ to amass massive wealth.

Check out the screenshots below to know more…

Recall that last year, An Accra Circuit Court placed a fine of GH¢36,000 on Nana Agradaa’s head for operating a television channel without a licence and displaying charlatanic materials after she was arrested.