I have cursed Nana Agradaa, reasons she’s facing troubles – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

- Advertisement -

Veteran gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has intimated that he has placed a curse on Fetish Priest turned Evangelist Patricia Asieduaa, the reason she’s facing problems.

Nicholas speaking in a recent interview remarked that Agradaa is encountering severe hardships in her life because of the false accusations she made about him some time ago.

According to him, he was deeply hurt following Agradaa’s lies about him.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa will die soon if her repentance is not real – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

“She’s accused a lot of people wrongly and she never apologized. Now, she claims to be an evangelist but things do not work that way. She is suffering the effects on her life now and the worse is yet to come.”

She went around spreading rumours that she and I go to the same fetish priest in Benin for powers to sing and work.

But this was never true and she made this public to ruin my reputation to the extent that everywhere I went people questioned me,” Omane told the host, Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa has not repented – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Meanwhile, Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa has finally been granted bail in the same of GH¢ 50,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court after her arrest on 9th October.

The former fetish priestess was granted bail just this morning after she pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

Although Nana Agradaa has been granted bail she will still remain in custody because she’s facing charges at a different Circuit Court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

With her other cases, she’s set to reappear in court on October 26, 2020.

As part of the bail conditions set by Mr Acquah, the three sureties must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

Additionally, she is to report to the police every Wednesday. The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2022.