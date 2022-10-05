type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa pauses sermon to rap
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa pauses sermon to rap

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa
At the moment, we can’t tell if Nana Agradaa has truly repented or not because some of her actions are very questionable because they are completely against the Christian doctrine.

While preaching, Nana Agradaa paused to show her rap skills and entertain her congregation in the process.

In this video that has been strongly condemned by Christians on the internet, Nana Agradaa stopped in the middle of her preaching to show her God-given rap talent.

After pausing, she changed the whole atmosphere by showing off her rap skills and gave her congregation an energetic Hiplife performance which since caused a massive stir on social media.

Apparently, the former fetish priestess wrote, produced and sang the Hiplife song at the same time.

Her talented instrumentalists also didn’t disappoint as they adapted to her flow and key within seconds after she started rapping.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

