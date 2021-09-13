type here...
GhPageNews'I didn't call for his arrest' - Nana Agradaa reacts to the...
News

‘I didn’t call for his arrest’ – Nana Agradaa reacts to the arrest of Rev. Bempah and his 3 boys

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Agradaa and Rev Owusu Bempah
Nana Agradaa and Rev Owusu Bempah
- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat has reacted to the arrest of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors after they besieged her home.

Whiles speaking in a phone-in interview with Amankrado, repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa confirmed the arrest of the clergyman and his boys.

She revealed that the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Owusu Bempah is currently at the Cantonments Police cells with his other protege’s.

Evangelist Mama Pat (real name Patricia Asieduwaa) commended the Inspector General of Police for the good work done in bringing Bempah to face the law for ‘attacking’ her residence with armed men.

LISTEN TO HER SPEAK IN THE AUDIOVISUAL BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Agradaa surprisingly mentioned during the convo that she wasn’t the one who called for the arrest of Rev. Bempah but the law took its due course after the latter and his men stormed her house wielding guns.

Meanwhile, Ghana Police Service has finally spoken on the arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah and his junior pastors.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, AG, Director-General, Public Affairs, Kwesi Fori revealed Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah and his other 3 junior pastors were picked up yesterday 12 September 2021.

The statements disclosed that two other suspects are on the run and the police are after them. Rev. Bempah will appear before the court today Monday 13 September 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 13, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News