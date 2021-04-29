I’m working on my salvation- Nana Agradaa reacts to claims that her repentance is fake

- Advertisement -

Then Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has responded to claims that her repentance is fake.

Speaking in an interview, the former spiritualist said she has indeed repented and as of now the old Agradaa is no more. She is a new creation.

The new Evangelist in town further explains her penitence comes not as a result of the troubles she is facing currently but a personal decision to give her life to Christ.

According to Evangelist Patricia, she is working on her salvation. “I’ve taken Christ as my Lord and personal saviour because I want an eternal rest in Heaven when I die,” she said.

Asked why she has repented after acquiring all the good things in life, Agradaa replied; “The worldly things I’ve acquired are all vanity and it is of no importance to me at this moment. I’m working on my salvation hence my repentance”.

Listen to Nana Agradaa in this video below; She has really Changed.

Meanwhile, earlier today newly converted Nana Agradaa as promised during her press conference has destroyed and burned to ashes her ‘SIka Gari’ gods at Sowutuom.

