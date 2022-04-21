- Advertisement -

Former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, has finally reacted to wild reports that her husband has reportedly divorced her.

Nana Agradaa, in a video, rubbished these claims, explaining that her marriage has not hit the rocks as purported but she and her husband are going about their religious works separately.

Mama Pat also indicated that her husband likes to live a private life and is not a fan of social media.

She further entreated Ghanaians who want to know the whereabout of her husband to go to his church.

“Anyone who wants to see my husband can go to his church as we are on different paths in regards to our religious works. At home, my husband is not a fan of social media. As for me, I am doing my God’s work. I am still in my marriage but I am doing my work”, Nana Agradaa revealed.

In responding to allegations that she has used her daughter for spiritual sacrifice, she showed off her daughter in a live video.

This comes after a self-acclaimed man of God alleged that Nana Agradaa belongs to a secret society and has allegedly used her daughter for sacrifice.

According to the man of God, Nana Agradaa killed her daughter to elevate her church which is why her husband has left their home.

He asserted that Nana Agradaa’s husband found out about his wife’s evil act and has moved out from their matrimonial home.