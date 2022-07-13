type here...
Nana Agradaa reacts to “Fix Agradaa” demo once again

By Armani Brooklyn
Somewhere last year, outspoken politician, Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong dropped some massive allegations to expose the true colours of then Nana Agradaa but now Evangelist Mama Pat.

According to the Assin central representative in Parliament, all the speculations that Nana Agradaa is involved in defrauding innocent Ghanaians of their hard-earned money are true.

READ ALSO: Police approve “Fix Agradaa” demo over her infamous sika gari “scam”

Collaborating his claims, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that when Agradaa visited him some time ago, she confessed her ingenious idea of swindling the innocent under the pretence of having juju powers.

Revealing how Agradaa got into the juju-fraud business, Kennedy Agyapong explained that she got into the business after she was introduced by her husband to another fraudulent spiritualist in Burkina Faso.

Nana Agradaa has finally reacted to the accusations and according to her, she doesn’t fear any human being and Kennedy Agyapong is not an exception.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa breaks silence on “Fix Agradaa” demo

She went on to add that, she’s ever ready to face the people who are yet to embark on the ‘FIX AGRADAA’ demo with the sole aim of destroying her.

Nana Agradaa was forced to come out after the leaders of the ‘FIX AGRDAA’ demo dropped an audio of Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé to back their claims that she’s a big-time fraud.

The fearless self-acclaimed woman of God also revealed that she will also host her own demo on 26th July to counter-attack the “FIX AGRDAA” demo.

Police approve “Fix Agradaa” demo over her infamous sika gari “scam”

Former fetish priestess and alleged charismatic scammer, Patricia Aseidua popularly known as Nana Agradaa is currently hot as all the people she has allegedly swindled have geared up to launch a massive demonstration against her.

Prior to her repentance, Nana Agradaa was noted for her notorious Sika Gari scam which she reportedly used to dupe innocent and naive people.

Nana Agradaa told her victims to bring a certain amount of money under the pretext of doubling it for them but never did as promised and insulted them on top after they went to complain to her.

All the people who have suffered from these scathy attacks from Nana Agradaa have been entreated to join the ‘Ghana need Ghana’ demo to tame & put Nana Agradaa to order. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

