Lifestyle

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa reveals how she grinds her husband in the bedroom
Nana Agradaa who claims to have repented is currently doing the most on social media and it’s very worrying since she claims to be a woman of God.

Ever since Nana Agradaa repented, she has never trended on social media on a positive note; The only time she makes waves on social media is when she’s fighting an old enemy or insulting her junior pastors.

Since she can never trend on a positive note, Nana Agradaa has resulted to making silly comments on social media in order to make it into the headlines.

While interacting with her fans during a Facebook session, Nana Agradaa who is now a woman of God and was expected to talk about the greatness of the almighty decided to talk about sex.

In the video, Nana Agradaa stated that revealed how her husband, Mr Oduro Koranteng satisfies her in bed like a real man.

According to Nana Agradaa, she has tight vajayjay and her husband really does enjoy her to the core anytime they have sex.

As disclosed by Nana Agradaa in the trending video, she was preparing herself to have wild sex with her hubby that evening.

This video has received a lot of negative comments from social media users who deem Nana Agardaa’s comments as very disgraceful since it’s coming from a supposed woman of God.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

