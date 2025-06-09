Nana Agradaa shows her driving skills

Founder and general overseer of Heaven Way Church in Weija has taken over social media trends after sharing a video of herself showing her driving skills.

In the video that has received massive condemnation from social media users, Nana Agradaa left the steering wheel midway while driving at top speed on the highway to show her driving skills.

Aside from leaving the steering wheel, she could be seen confidently holding her phone to record the moment.

While many have taken to the comments section of the video to admire her glowing appearance and vibrant energy, others have raised concerns about the safety implications of filming while driving.

Recall that weeks ago, Nana Agradaa unveiled a brand new Lexus in response to Empress Gifty’s Tesla unveiling.

In a video that went viral on social media, Nana Agradaa was spotted in the SUV bragging about the newest addition to her garage.

The controversial preacher noted that she purchased the vehicle herself, contrasting it with Empress Gifty, who she has accused of having affairs with pastors to bankroll her lifestyle.

Agradaa turned up the heat by using the gospel singer’s ‘Noko’ catch phrase, which has become a bone of contention in their ongoing beef.

