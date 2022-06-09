- Advertisement -

All is not well with Nana Agradaa because she has been ranting on the internet for a week now – Because of her marital woes and how her spiritual father is tearing her marriage apart.

Two days ago, Nana Agradaa shared a video of herself condemning her spiritual father for refusing to let her husband become an independent man of God.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa accuses her spiritual father of destroying her marriage

In the video, Nana Agradaa also threatened to lash her spiritual father if he refuses to let her husband come to her because their marriage is on the verge of collapsing.

After Nana Agradaa shared the video on the internet, some Ghanaians condemned and backed her husband for refusing to associate himself with her.

According to these critics, Nana Agradaa hasn’t fully repented therefore it’s only prudent that her husband has refused to work with her.

Nana Agradaa has shared a new video to address the concerns of the people who chided her for disgracing her husband.

In the fresh video, Nana Agradaa blasted her husband again for wasting her 9 billion on a church building for him and later refusing to work in the church.

As revealed by Nana Agradaa, he regrets wasting that huge amount of money on a senseless being like his husband because he’s less of a man.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa opens keys on herbalist who claimed man wanted to kill his daughter

She additionally threatened to use a cutlass to chase her husband if he ever comes back to ask for forgiveness after she makes it big in the gospel ministry

Watch the video below to know more…

Surprisingly, Nana Agradaa’s husband is yet to comment on all the accusations his wife is dropping against him.

Her spiritual father, Sofo Kyere has also kept mute all his while amidst his reputation being dragged in the mud.