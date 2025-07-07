type here...
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa to appear before the High Court for sharing nude images

By Mzta Churchill

When we all thought Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa was serving her 15-year imprisonment in peace, a fresh case has been leveled against her.

Per reports gathered by Gh Page, Nana Agradaa is to appear before the Accra High Court once again.

Evangelist Tupac has been ordered to appear before the court again on July 30.

This time, Nana Agradaa has not duped or defrauded anyone, instead, a legal action has been taken against the woman of God over the sharing of nude pictures of a prophet.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

He didn’t remove my p@nt, )de faa nky3n- lady reveals how a man r@ped her

Nigerian scammer trends for scamming US President Donald Trump of over 250k dollars

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, July 7, 2025
25.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians slam Senior Man Layla

Senior Man Layla

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Two St. Louis’ girls who entered car boot to sneak out of campus to do hookup business caught

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways