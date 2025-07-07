Nana Agradaa to appear before the High Court for sharing nude images

When we all thought Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa was serving her 15-year imprisonment in peace, a fresh case has been leveled against her.

Per reports gathered by Gh Page, Nana Agradaa is to appear before the Accra High Court once again.

Evangelist Tupac has been ordered to appear before the court again on July 30.

This time, Nana Agradaa has not duped or defrauded anyone, instead, a legal action has been taken against the woman of God over the sharing of nude pictures of a prophet.