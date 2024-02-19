Nana Agradaa tours the heavy mansion she built for Angel Asiamah through her sika gari operations

- Advertisement -

In a recent video that has stirred controversy, Nana Agradaa, notorious for her “sika gari” scam, admitted to financing a luxurious mansion for her husband, Angel Asiamah, through the ill-gotten gains of her fraudulent activities.

According to Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah initially resided in the extravagant mansion before their marriage.

In the self-made video, she emphasized the extent to which her sika gari operations played a pivotal role in financing the property.

As heard in the clip, Nana Agradaa openly admitted that her pursuit of wealth led her to change her identity and deceive unsuspecting victims through her fraudulent activities.

Nana Agradaa also boasted of her intelligence, claiming to be a shrewd and clever woman capable of easily outsmarting others.

The confession has sparked public outrage and reignited the conversation about the negative impact of fraudulent spiritual practices on vulnerable individuals seeking guidance or assistance.

Many are calling for accountability and legal action against those involved in such scams that exploit people’s beliefs for financial gain.

