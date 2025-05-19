type here...
Nana Agradaa twerks to a gospel song

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa

An unconventional video of Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or ‘Woman Power,’ has gone viral on social media.

This video has drawn sharp criticism and disappointment from Ghanaians and Christian community members.

In the trending clip, the self-styled prophetess who’s also the founder and leader of Heaven Way International Ministry, filmed herself twerking joyfully to a gospel song.

Wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and her signature heavy makeup, Agradaa confidently danced and filmed herself while the gospel song played in the background.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa is trying to regain her fame back by employing all manner and kinds of gimmicks.

What was intended by some as lighthearted content has instead stirred a storm online, with many netizens accusing her of mocking the sanctity of gospel music and the Christian faith.

Critics have argued that her actions undermine the essence of the gospel, which is to inspire reverence and worship toward God, not entertainment through seductive dancing.

“This is a new low. How can a supposed woman of God behave like this and still lead a church?” one social media user commented.

Others called her out for “making a mockery of sacred music” and urged church authorities to address such actions that they see as misleading to congregants.

