type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa visits National Chief Imam for special blessings (VIDEO)
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa visits National Chief Imam for special blessings (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Agradaa visits National Chief Imam for special blessings
Nana Agradaa-Chief Imam
- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for a special blessing.

According to her, she first encountered the Chief Imam some eight(8) years ago when she was a spiritualist at her base in Sowutoum where he prayed for her, and she is still alive today.

She explained that her new visit to him again sought his blessings since she has now found the light and has shunned away from her past life and now a preacher.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of her visit to the Chief Imam ?

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News