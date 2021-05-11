Nana Agradaa visits National Chief Imam for special blessings (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for a special blessing.

According to her, she first encountered the Chief Imam some eight(8) years ago when she was a spiritualist at her base in Sowutoum where he prayed for her, and she is still alive today.

She explained that her new visit to him again sought his blessings since she has now found the light and has shunned away from her past life and now a preacher.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of her visit to the Chief Imam ?