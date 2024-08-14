Ghanaian controversial marriage counsellor George Lutterodt popularly known to many as Counsellor Lutterodt is of the view that Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa wasn’t called by God.

Nana Agradaa years ago was a very well-known fetish priestess in the country thanks to his sika-gari that she claimed could make people rich in a few days.

Some people came out to accuse her of defrauding them after they visited her shrine for solutions to their problems and also to take her sika gari.

When the pressure got intense, she came out to denounce her gods and said she had now given her life to Christ hence she was now a Christian.

Netizens thought that was all but days later she was ordained as a Pastor which shocked many because she had never attended any bible school to qualify as a preacher.

Well, Counsellor Lutterodt in a yet-to-be-aired Rants and Bants confession hosted by Efia Odo has claimed that the repented fetish priestess wasn’t called by God.

According to him, Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat as she wants to be known now was called by a church building and she accepted the call.

