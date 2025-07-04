Nana Agradaa’s brother reportedly sacks Angel Asiamah from Agradaa’s house

Information flying across social media platforms has it that Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa has been sacked from the latter’s house.

The information was shared by a Ghanaian blogger identified as Pedawan, via his official Facebook page.

According to Pedawan, his sources have made it clear to him that Angel Asiamah has vacated Nana Agradaa’s house after the woman of God’s brother attacked him.

The blogger however noted that the information was yet to be fully confirmed.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Pedawan wrote “Agradaa’s brother allegedly sacks Asiamah from Agradaa’s house”.

