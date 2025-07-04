type here...
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa’s brother reportedly sacks Angel Asiamah from Agradaa’s house

By Mzta Churchill

Information flying across social media platforms has it that Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa has been sacked from the latter’s house.

The information was shared by a Ghanaian blogger identified as Pedawan, via his official Facebook page.

According to Pedawan, his sources have made it clear to him that Angel Asiamah has vacated Nana Agradaa’s house after the woman of God’s brother attacked him.

READ ALSO: My boyfriend says he will not take the pregnancy because I slept with another man- lady cries out

The blogger however noted that the information was yet to be fully confirmed.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Pedawan wrote “Agradaa’s brother allegedly sacks Asiamah from Agradaa’s house”.

Gh Page, as usual, promises to keep its avid readers updated should there be any new development.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

You can sleep with me but we should not let my boyfriend find out- lady tells guy who proposed...

My boyfriend says he will not take the pregnancy because I slept with another man- lady cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, July 4, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Over 10 land guards killed during a land dispute clash

Dead Landguards

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways