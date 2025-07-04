Nana Agradaa’s first words after 15 years jail sentence

Founder of Heaven Way Ministries International, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has finally spoken out after being sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court.

The controversial self-acclaimed evangelist was found guilty on multiple counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement.

The court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Amoah, convicted her for persuading her congregants to hand over huge sums of money with promises of spiritual rewards and miraculous financial breakthroughs

Moments after the verdict, while being escorted from the courtroom, Agradaa briefly addressed reporters and her loyal followers.

In her only remark, she urged them to “mpaeb? naaaa” which translates into English to mean they should never cease praying.

