GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa's husband allegedly breaks up with her
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa’s husband allegedly breaks up with her

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa and her husband
Fresh gossip that is trending on the internet like wildfire purports that Nana Agradaa‘s husband has left their house after learning that her wife sued their own daughter for spiritual sacrifice.

According to a pastor who spoke in the audio that has since gone rife, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa is sweating profusely like a pregnant frog because her evil deeds have been discovered.

It has been alleged by the pastor that, Nana Agradaa used her own daughter as a spiritual sacrifice to sustain her newly established church.

He went on to profess that, the evil deed was kept from Nana Agradaa’s husband who has now found out and left their national home.

Listen to the pastor’s bombshell on Nana Agradaa below;

Can Nana Agradaa commit such an unforgivable atrocity? Or the pastor wants social media fame to boost his church?

Hopefully, Nana Agradaa will address these damaging allegations very soon and we know that she won’t spare that pastor who has launched a smear campaign against her.

    Source:GHpage

