Nana Agradaa’s repentance is fake, she wants to escape prison – Pastor

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Agradaa & Rev Isaac Frimpong
Nana Agradaa & Rev Isaac Frimpong
The founder and leader of Christ Empowering Ministry, Rev Isaac Frimpong has opined that Nana Agradaa’s public display of penitence after her arrest is nothing but pure fakeness.

According to the pastor, Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng’s conversion to finally join the Christian faith is not genuine rather a plot to escape a jail term that awaits her after many years of swindling people.

He bemoaned that no Christian should praise God for Agradaa’s supposed claim on a new creation stating that she’s using her mind to deceive people on another scale different from what she used to do.

Pastor Isaac however, affirmed that if the spiritualist turned evangelist has indeed repented, then she should refund all the money she duped from people back into time when she was in the ‘world’.

 The man of God wrote on Facebook; “No Christian should praise God for Agradaa supposed claim of now a new creation. She’s using her mind to deceive everyone to escape her jail term awaiting her.

If indeed She’s a changed person, she should refund all the money she duped from people back to them like what Zacchaeus did. We should all help the laws of the land to deal with fraudsters like her”.

His comments come after Nana Agradaa yesterday 27th April 2021 held a press conference disclosing that she is now an Evangelist who has given her life to Christ. Nana Agradaa explained that she is no longer a fetish priestess and has now been baptized.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa asks for forgiveness from people she has offended

 

