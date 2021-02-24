type here...
Nana Akua Addo dares Ayisha Modi to do her worse

By Qwame Benedict
Actress and fashionista Nana Akua Addo has clapped back at the unofficial spokesperson for Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy after the latter launched an attack at her.

According to Ayisha Modi, Nana Akua Addo contacted her signee Victoria Kimani through her DM and questioned why she would allow a person like Ayisha Modi sign her.

Ayisha in a live video alleged that Victoria Kimani forwarded the messages to her and she is not happy with the content of the message.

She dared Nana Akua to come out and face her if she has the gust.

Well, Nana Akua Addo has responded to Ayisha in a post on her social media handle.

She posted: “IF SOMEONE HAS AN ISSUE WITH YOU, AND THEY ARE TELLING EVERYONE EXCEPT YOU, TRUST ME THEY DON’T HAVE A REAL ISSUE WITH YOU. THEY ENJOY THE ATTENTION THEY ARE GETTING FORM TALKING ABOUT YOU. I JUST SAID Fiiiiiiiiiiii”

See screenshot below:

The fight just started. We wait to see what Ayisha also have up her sleeves.

