Nana Akua Addo‘s husband’s baby mama Jenny Brown reacts to their bedroom video

Nana Akua Addo’s husband’s baby mama, Jenny Brown, has reacted to the former’s earlier bedroom video with him.

Jenny who is a Ghanaian based in the UK has in a post on Instagram reacted to the couple’s bedroom video.

The famous Ghanaian fashionista was clearly gushing over her husband while they spent some alone time together.

Jenny Brown has become Nana Akua Addo’s archenemy as they both seem to be battlling as to who deserves his attention.

Both ladies have kids with the man in question and Jenny Brown has reacted to their recent video.

In an Instagram post, Jenny shared a laughing emoji with the caption, ”Boi….. laughing like killer..

Blessed be to God forever and ever. I feel so blessed and it feels good.”

