Nana Akua Addo is a top-notch- Nana Akufo Addo praises

By Mzta Churchill

Nana Akufo Addo has heaped praises on fashionista, Nana Akua Addo.

Akufo Addo took to his official Facebook page to eulogies the fashionista.

According to him, in his post sighted by Gh Page, nobody does it so well as she does when it comes to fashion.

He, however questioned if the mark on the fashionista’s breast is a tribal mark or a design.

He wrote, “Nana Akua Addo anka de3 she is a top-notch. But wait oo, on her right chest nu is it a tribal mark in seeing or all be part of the design?”

- GhPage
