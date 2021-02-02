Nana Akua Addo shares bedroom video with her husband (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s red carpet slayer and actress Nana Akua Addo has set social media on fire after sharing a bedroom video of herself and husband.

In the video, the couple where seen having fun on their bed as they were both beaming with smiles.

While Nana Akua Addo was seen in a white shirt, her husband on the other side was seen lying topless.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

oppong.sarah: “Relationship is sweet paa”

abena.s: “Wo ha adwene papa????”

In other news, the actress some weeks ago showed off her huge manson located somewhere in the capital.

The video of the huge manson which is painted all white was first sighted sighted on the distin.