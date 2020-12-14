type here...
Nana Akufo-Addo is not responsible for the collapse of the movie industry – Agya Koo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Agya-Koo
Agya-Koo
Veteran actor, Alexander Kofi Adu otherwise known as Agya Koo has come out publicly to say that H.E President Akufo-Addo is not to blame for the collapse of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Roy on Kessben FM, Kumasi, Agya Koo said that it’s wrong for people to accuse the President wrongly on the movie industry issue.

He pointed accusing fingers at directors and producers for collapsing the movie industry in the country.

Agya Koo asserted that the movie industry began to collapse following their decision to blacklist him even if he fits for the role.

Agya Koo recalled how vibrant and ‘healthy’ the Ghanaian movie industry was when they were casting him their movies some years ago.

He, however, called on them (movie directors and producers) to correct their mistakes and take positive steps to make the industry vibrant again.

Source:GHPAGE

