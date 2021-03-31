- Advertisement -

Ghanian actress and show host of United Showbiz on UTV, Nana Ama Mcbrown has made her second appearance in court to testify in the ongoing Bulldog Versus the State case.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made her first appearance on Friday, 26th March 2021 willingly without the summons served on her.

She has once again appeared in court today, 31st March 2021 to testify in Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog’s case where he is standing trial for a comment he passed on Mcbrown’s show.

Already the A-List actress has encouraged her millions of fans not to be afraid because she is not in danger and neither is her TV talk show.

Bulldog and his lawyer were already at the curt when Nana Ama Mcbrown and her lawyer showed up today to testify.

