A section of Instagram bloggers and Ghanaian online critics have accused influential and revered Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, of going under the knife to enhance her curves and buttocks.

According to these people, prior to Nana Ama Mcbronw’s long absence on UTV, she didn’t have a curvaceous figure but we are now seeing her protruding curves and buttocks.

These wild accusations followed after photos of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s new figure landed on the internet.

Citing the pictures, one can clearly see that her hips are so out, her back is protruding and even her chest is very, very full as compared to her old pictures.

For the critics to make a profound case for their outbursting accusations, they have shared a before and after photo of McBrown is even making things worse.

Some are also praising her plastic surgeon for doing a great job because he/she did magnificent magic on the actress’ body.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the fast-trending photo;

@Aba_The_great1 – If you ask me, I don’t think Nana Ama got her body done as read on my previous post, you can tell she has some curves on the first pix, I hear when you give birth you either put on or loose(that’s just by the way) I kinda think she’s worked on her tummy and that shoot up her hips and butt.. it looks more of a natural enhancement to me… she really looks awesome, Mr Maxwell Mensah is really satisfied

@Partyessentials – when it comes to her,no one wants to say anything bad abt her

She has done her body,period!

@Celebritycoldstore – Massa Erny3 hip pad I really love nana like all Ghanaian do , but wei deir waframu. Anytime she travels she brings different body ? anyways mekoraa me nya sika mm3framu .

@ArabaJackson – Pls if you want to see the real body shape of mcbrown go to youtube and type mcbrown performing R2bee song life. She was a tomboy oo no hips no ass go and check ooo she cant lie to us. Go and see her tummy its was never flat she went for Lipo but the funny thing is no matter what you do you cant cheat nature. This Mcbrown is always in a secret competition and pretends. She wants to copy Mona4real. We observing everything. Mcbrown stop pretending like you dont want to show your house but u do it indirectly. Even pretending to sing Esther piesie song you were showing your tv etc for people to also notice you have it. I hate pretenders tweaaa. You started pretending to be exercising everyday on a mount who were u deceiving ?? ?? You go for liposuction etc and pretend you need a break. ?????