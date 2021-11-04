Nana Ama Mcbrown And Tracey Boakye Prays For Kennedy Agyapong As He Battles Stroke

- Advertisement -

It can now be established that the vociferous NPP lead member and MP for Assin Central Constituency – Hone Kennedy Agyapong has been bedridden by stroke.

The CEO of Loud Silence Media and NDC die-hard fan, Kevin Ekow Taylor was the first person to break the news that Kennedy Agyapong has been paralyzed by stroke in the US.

We all thought that it was one of his slander campaigns on his nemesis until Instagram Ghost Blogger, Aba The Great also shared a post on the gram with the same claim.

Ever since then, celebrities and admirers of the politician have taken to their various social media platforms to say a word of prayer for Kennedy Agyapong.

Earlier yesterday, loudmouth Afia Schwar who has once beefed Kennedy Agyapong took to her IG page to also pray and stand firm with Kennedy Agyapong.

She expressed that although, she and Kennedy Agypong have once clashed but that will never stop her for sympathizing with the now very sick astute businessman.

It was under this post by Afia Schwar that Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown and Tracey Boakye also sympathized with Kennedy Agyapong by saying a short prayer for him.

Nana Ama Mcbrown wrote: “God Heals..Bless U Afia #Brimm“. Whiles Tracey Boakye on the other hand also shared emojis of the praying hand.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…