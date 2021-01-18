Nana Ama Mcbrown apologizes to President for Bulldog’s comment (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Actress and the host of United Showbiz Nana Ama Mcbrown has apologized to the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and her numerous viewers over Bulldog’s comment on her show.

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog was a panelist on her show some few weeks ago where he made a statement that landed him in BNI custody for some few days.

According to Bulldog on the show, Nana Akufo Addo would run from the country if he doesn’t pay customers of now defunct gold investment company Menzgold their locked up cash.

He added that he wouldn’t finish the four years he is to serve as the President if he fails to pay the locked up cash.

These got people talking saying he threatened the life of the President with his comments and needs to be dealt with.

During that period, other people started calling for the head of Nana Ama Mcbrown and the management of UTV to also get the fair share of the punishment.

Well, on last week show, Nana Ama Mcbrown before the start of the show sent out an apology to all those that got offended by the comments.

Watch the video below:

Bulldog, who has been a regular panellist of the show according to some sources, has been sidelined for the meantime.