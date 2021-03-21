Nana Ama McBrown to appear in court on 25th March, see full gist

- Advertisement -

Reports gathered indicate the host of United Showbiz, a television program on UTV Nana Ama Mcbrown will enter appearance in court following Bulldog’s alleged threat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

According to famous instagram blogger Cutie Julls the dynamic Kumawood actress is the main witness to the whole case as she was the one hosting the program which Bulldog allegedly did threat the president.

Reports indicates Nana Ama Mcbrown was supposed to mount the witness box last week but her daughter was not feeling well so she could not show up.

We understand Nana Ama has gone to the police headquarters with her lawyer to pen down her statement with the rest of proceeding expected to transpire in the court room.

READ BELOW WHAT THE BLOGGER WROTE: