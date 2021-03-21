Nana Ama McBrown to appear in court on 25th March, see full gist

Reports gathered indicate the host of United Showbiz, a television program on UTV Nana Ama Mcbrown will enter appearance in court following Bulldog’s alleged threat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.
According to famous instagram blogger Cutie Julls the dynamic Kumawood actress is the main witness to the whole case as she was the one hosting the program which Bulldog allegedly did threat the president.
Reports indicates Nana Ama Mcbrown was supposed to mount the witness box last week but her daughter was not feeling well so she could not show up.
We understand Nana Ama has gone to the police headquarters with her lawyer to pen down her statement with the rest of proceeding expected to transpire in the court room.
READ BELOW WHAT THE BLOGGER WROTE:
”GHANA!! Finally, Nana Ama Mcbrown shows up at the National Police Headquaters in Accra last week after her child supposedly recovered from the illness which did not allow her from going to court.
She was at the Police National Headquarters last week with her lawyer to issue her statement.
She is appearing in court on 25th March, 2021 with regarding Bull Dog’s percieved threats against His Excellency, President Akuffo Addo.
Our sources close to the Ghana National Security confirm to us that Nana Ama is the prime Witness to the case. And also she is facing other charges as per it was on her platform that Bull Dog made those threats but the actress/presenter refused to make Bull Dog retract that statement immedietly.
It’s been also alleged that Bull Dog’s statement just before the show was ended wasn’t a retracting. However, Nana Ama did not did not issue a disclaimer to disassociate her platform or brand from the statement.
Stay glued.. we”ll keep you posted on the outcome of the court hearing on 25th March, 2021”