Fine and beautiful Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown – Has finally returned to our screens once again to host UTV’s United Showbiz program.

This refreshing announcement was first conveyed to Ghanaians by Fadda Dickson who shared a well-edited video on his IG page to announce the Empress’ return.

Prior to this development, it was widely speculated in the media that Nana Ama Mcbrown has parted ways with UTV for undisclosed reasons.

Others also strongly lied that she has given birth to a set of twins and was enjoying her leave in Canada.

Amidst the rumours, Nana Ama Mcbrown came out to rubbish all the rumours and categorically stated that she’s still with UTV.

She also emphasised in a self-made video that she hasn’t given birth to any set of twins although and if that was the case she would have announced the good news to Ghanaians herself.

As she prepares to host this week’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program, Nana Ama Mcbrown has dropped a few positive words on her IG page.

She wrote;

Because He Lives

#HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ

Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana

THIS SATURDAY IS ? ?

Don’t Miss Out

#BRIMM

As it stands now, no one can fit into Nana Ama Mcbrown’s shoe to host UTV’s United Showbiz program because of the bar she raised during the genesis of the late-night entertainment show.

Describing Nana Ama Mcbrown as talented is an under-statement because Ghana is yet to see any person of her calibre or sort in the entertainment industry.