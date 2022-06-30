type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown breaks silence on her return to UTV
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown breaks silence on her return to UTV

By Armani Brooklyn
nana ama mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Fine and beautiful Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown – Has finally returned to our screens once again to host UTV’s United Showbiz program.

This refreshing announcement was first conveyed to Ghanaians by Fadda Dickson who shared a well-edited video on his IG page to announce the Empress’ return.

Prior to this development, it was widely speculated in the media that Nana Ama Mcbrown has parted ways with UTV for undisclosed reasons.

Others also strongly lied that she has given birth to a set of twins and was enjoying her leave in Canada.

READ ALSO: Lilwin chides Tiktok stars for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown

Amidst the rumours, Nana Ama Mcbrown came out to rubbish all the rumours and categorically stated that she’s still with UTV.

She also emphasised in a self-made video that she hasn’t given birth to any set of twins although and if that was the case she would have announced the good news to Ghanaians herself.

As she prepares to host this week’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program, Nana Ama Mcbrown has dropped a few positive words on her IG page.

READ ALSO: Fadda Dickson and UTV crew storm Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house with serious prayers (Video)

She wrote;

Because He Lives
#HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ
Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana
THIS SATURDAY IS ? ?
Don’t Miss Out
#BRIMM

As it stands now, no one can fit into Nana Ama Mcbrown’s shoe to host UTV’s United Showbiz program because of the bar she raised during the genesis of the late-night entertainment show.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Describing Nana Ama Mcbrown as talented is an under-statement because Ghana is yet to see any person of her calibre or sort in the entertainment industry.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 30, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    76.2 ° F
    76.2 °
    76.2 °
    84 %
    2.9mph
    100 %
    Thu
    75 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News