- Advertisement -

Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese vehemently come out to express his disappointment in social media users for linking his virl video to the exit of Mcbrown from UTV to ONUA TV

Two days ago, it was confirmed by both ONUA TV and the star actress that she has joined the Media General subsidiary.

It seems Mcbrown was begged to stay at UTV but notwithstanding the numerous pleas, she still tendered in her resignation letter.

READ ALSO: Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah drags Nana Ama Mcbrown

Earlier on, it was assumed that Kwame Nkrumah appeared to know more about the inside story has indirectly called out the actress-cum-TV show host for being ungrateful.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 45th birthday with ravishing photos

Citing the coded message he gave out on radio just a few hours after the actress was unveiled as a new ONUA TV employee – It was fast speculated that Mcbrown betrayed the trust Despite and Fadda Dickson had for her because they never expected her to ditch them in such a manner.

Before this new clarification from the camp of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, social media users hurriedly concluded that radio presnter was insinuating Mcbrown will regret her hasty decision to dump UTV for ONUA TV very soon because Karma will mercifully deal with her on their behalf.

READ ALSO: Mzgee reacts as Nana Ama Mcbrown officially joins ONUA TV

While supposedly berating Mcbrown, he adopted Obouba J.A Adofo’s popular Mayeyie Ne Sumina song to mock and ‘expose’ the actress.

Watch the video below to know more…

Amidst the reports of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s indirect shades at Mcbrown, the presenter has come out to throw light on the whole issue and the idea behind his video.

According to him, his comments were taken out of context because he was just addressing the story of the trotro mate and his driver who returned the Ghc200,000 they found in their car and were only given Ghc10,000 in total.

As professed by him, he was only expressing his worry that the trotro driver and his mate will never return any money they find in their car again because their reward was very small.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians blast Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese over Mcbrown

While addressing the issue, he also disclosed that Mcbriown called him to her house yesternight for them to talk about the issue and she got relieved after he explained the motion behind his viral video.

They laughed over empty ‘matter’ and later ate together because they are not just friends but ‘siblings’.

READ ALSO: Reason Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV for ONUA TV revealed