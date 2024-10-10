type here...
Nana Ama McBrown can one day be the Vice President of Ghana – Prophet

By Qwame Benedict
Prophet Amoako Atta who is the leader and founder of The Lord’s Parliament Chapel International has disclosed that actress cum presenter Nana Ama McBrown is likely to be a Vice president in the future.

He stated that her charitable behaviour and loving heart made her an ideal candidate to lead the country.

According to Prophet Amoako Atta, Nana Ama is a rare gift to Ghana and must be conserved. Aside from being one of Ghana’s most popular media characters, Nana Ama has served as an inspiration to many people, both young and old.

She is well-known for always assisting the less fortunate in society, including orphans, widows, unemployed individuals, and even ex-convicts.

Source:GhPage

