The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the family’s refusal to allow her visit the actor when he was alive.

The elder brother of the late actor in an interview disclosed that everything Nana Ama McBrown said was nothing but blatant lies.

He further described Nana Ama McBrown has a person who possesses ‘Satanic spirits’ because she lied in her statement.

“Its a big lie. I hate people who tell lies, a person who lies has satanic spirit because satan is a liar”, Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s elder brother stated.

However, Nana Ama McBrown reacted to these allegations and also explained how she wasn’t allowed to visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko when he was bedridden.

Well, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she met with Bernard Nyarko’s daughter who gave her the contact number of his (Bernard Nyarko) mother.

According to Nana Ama, she had plans of visiting the late actor but his mother explained to her that visitors are not allowed at the hospital he was admitted and at the right time, she will inform the actress on when to come visit him.

The actress also swore on her daughter’s life that she made several efforts to visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko which proved futile but she was in communication with his mother.

She added that she was aware Bishop Bernard Nyarko wanted his privacy while he was bedridden so she wanted to go alone but she wasn’t allowed.

In reacting to Bishop’s brother describing her as ‘Satanic’, she revealed that she has never met him and will not respond to his attacks.

“There is no need to argue about this because the person in question is no more. I don’t have any problem with the family and Bishop Bernard Nyarko will always be family even though he is no more”, she added.

Well, the one-week celebration of the late actor will be held tomorrow, Saturday 9th May 2020 both in Accra and Kumasi.