Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has for the first time reacted to her court case with Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on UTV last night, the actress and TV show host confirmed that the news that went rife three days ago that she, A Plus and Mr Logic were fined H¢60,000 (5,000 penalty units) was true.

She explained that the court acquitted Fada Dickson and UTV.

However, Dr Fadda Dickson, manager of the Despite Media Group – owners of UTV – was acquitted and discharged by the court.

His acquittal was based on the fact that he rendered an official apology to Chairman Wontumi in a letter that was also broadcast on UTV and further published on various social media platforms of the media house.

