type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'm with you in spirit - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Entertainment

I’m with you in spirit – Nana Ama Mcbrown

By Qwame Benedict
I'm with you in spirit - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Yvonne-Nelson and Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has responded quietly to reports circulating online that she has been fired as the host of the award-winning TV show United Showbiz, which airs on UTV every Saturday night.

These rumours started gaining ground after it was revealed that she wasn’t at the birthday party of her boss Dr Osei Kwame Despite what many considered was unusual of her.

Days later, the flyer for United Showbiz surfaced on social media that saw actress Yvonne Nelson as the host for the programme this evening.

This got people spreading the rumours more with others asking questions on why she was sidelined.

But Nana Ama has reduced tensions and shared the flyer on her social media handle telling everyone that she is still with the Despite group.

She posted: “I am not missing in action. I am with you in spirit United Showbiz is on tonight and I know you all will enjoy our 2022 editions on @utvghana remember not to miss at #9pm with our Host @yvonnenelsongh and my beautiful panels”

See screenshots below:

Nana Ama Mcbrown post

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 12, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News