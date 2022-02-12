- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has responded quietly to reports circulating online that she has been fired as the host of the award-winning TV show United Showbiz, which airs on UTV every Saturday night.

These rumours started gaining ground after it was revealed that she wasn’t at the birthday party of her boss Dr Osei Kwame Despite what many considered was unusual of her.

Days later, the flyer for United Showbiz surfaced on social media that saw actress Yvonne Nelson as the host for the programme this evening.

This got people spreading the rumours more with others asking questions on why she was sidelined.

But Nana Ama has reduced tensions and shared the flyer on her social media handle telling everyone that she is still with the Despite group.

She posted: “I am not missing in action. I am with you in spirit United Showbiz is on tonight and I know you all will enjoy our 2022 editions on @utvghana remember not to miss at #9pm with our Host @yvonnenelsongh and my beautiful panels”

See screenshots below: