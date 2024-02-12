Nana Ama McBrown donates GH¢10k for the release of prisoners

- Advertisement -

Ace and multiple award winning Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, donated GH¢10,000 to release prisoners in Ghana.

The seasoned actress presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), which supported the organisation’s petty offenders project.

The check was presented to the foundation’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, during the cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Oppong Kwarteng was on the show with a female ex-convict who shared her story, which touched the heart of Nana Ama.

The appearance of the ex-convict on the cooking show was to demonstrate that inmates should not be stigmatised for the offences and mistakes they made that got them to end up in prison, but instead, they should be assisted in integrating properly into society.