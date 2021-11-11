- Advertisement -

Indeed the journey to greatness is not easy. It takes so much for one to attain a certain level of prominence.

The hustle, tussle, disappointment, tears etc is something every great person has to deal with along the journey to becoming a celebrated figure in a field.

This is the story of one of Ghana’s Media personalities, Nana Ama Mcbrown real name is Felicity Ama Agyemang. She has risen from scratch to become a force to be reckoned with in the media space.

She has won many awards for her spirited contribution to the Creative Arts Industry. Starting as a Kumawood movie actress, Mcbrown has now gained a massive following across the board.

The mother of One and Host of ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV, on Monday, November 8th, at the Grand Arena in Accra was honoured at that GUBA awards.

The GUBA prestigious award is a UK-based Ghanaian award show which acknowledges the benefactions of outstanding African women.

The 2021 version considered a century of the death of Ghanaian heroine, Yaa Asantewaa, who was a brave Queen Mother of Ejisu in the then Ashanti Empire.

McBrown was honoured with a special award titled, ‘The GUBA Yaa Asantewaa Entertainment Mogul’ on the night for her extensive enrichment to the entertainment industry.

An emotional Nana Ama delivering her acceptance speech got attendees teary. Her choice of words gave everybody goosebumps.

The popular and proficient TV presenter reminded people that she has no formal education, however, she has been able to do what seemed impossible at the beginning.

In her speech, she mentioned that is an outcome of people who have no certificate to show but with devotedness and pertinacity has made an impact on society and is still making a positive mark with her influence.

In the latter part of her discourse, she dedicated the prize to all women who think life is behind them because they have no education to talk of a certificate to show. She proposed that they(women) keep putting in the work to victory.

Sharing the video, McBrown captioned, ‘I will Always Be Grateful To God and to Ghanaian for Your Support. I must Commend @gubaawards for This HONOR ? And To My Sister @dentaa_show ??? Ay3koo to Every Woman to Who is Doing Their Best For God and Country ? #BRIMM‘