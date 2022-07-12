type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown emotionally goes deep into IVF & pregnancy issues
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown emotionally goes deep into IVF & pregnancy issues

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown emotionally goes deep into IVF & pregnancy issues
Nana Ama Mcbrown emotionally goes deep into IVF & pregnancy issues
- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has opened up about her journey to having a child

Speaking in a recent interview with Naa Ashorkor, she spoke about her IVF procedures and the struggles that came with it.

READ ALSO: Maa Linda goes hard on Nana Ama Mcbrown

As revealed by the mother of one, with the IVF procedure being a financially intensive one, she disclsoed that she began to have doubts whether she would conceive again.

Nana Ama Mcbrown told Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, that she underwent the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure to try and conceive and she will never forget the severe pains she endured.

READ ALSO: Mzbel has slept with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband – Nana Tornado

She stated categrically in the middle of the interview that she has never opted for a terminated pregnancy procedure, and neither has she ever lost a pregnancy as speculated in the media.

In her own words;

“Naa, never in my life have I done any terminated pregnancy or say lost a pregnancy before. My first time of getting pregnant was with Baby Maxim. So I knew absolutely nothing about pregnancy when I got pregnant.”

Nana Ama Mcbrown gives birth in Canada

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah have welcomed their first child in Canada, Ghpage.com can authoritatively confirm.

According to reports reaching Ghpage.com, she gave birth today in a plush hospital in Canada where she has been living for some months now in preparation for the coming of the baby.

We can confirm the delivery was smooth without any complications and Nana Ama Mcbrown is the happiest woman alive just like the daddy. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 12, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News