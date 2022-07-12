- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has opened up about her journey to having a child

Speaking in a recent interview with Naa Ashorkor, she spoke about her IVF procedures and the struggles that came with it.

As revealed by the mother of one, with the IVF procedure being a financially intensive one, she disclsoed that she began to have doubts whether she would conceive again.

Nana Ama Mcbrown told Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, that she underwent the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure to try and conceive and she will never forget the severe pains she endured.

She stated categrically in the middle of the interview that she has never opted for a terminated pregnancy procedure, and neither has she ever lost a pregnancy as speculated in the media.

In her own words;

“Naa, never in my life have I done any terminated pregnancy or say lost a pregnancy before. My first time of getting pregnant was with Baby Maxim. So I knew absolutely nothing about pregnancy when I got pregnant.”

Nana Ama Mcbrown gives birth in Canada

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah have welcomed their first child in Canada, Ghpage.com can authoritatively confirm.

According to reports reaching Ghpage.com, she gave birth today in a plush hospital in Canada where she has been living for some months now in preparation for the coming of the baby.

We can confirm the delivery was smooth without any complications and Nana Ama Mcbrown is the happiest woman alive just like the daddy. READ MORE HERE