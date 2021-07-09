type here...
Nana Ama McBrown excites fans with video of her daughter speaking Twi like Chinese

By Kweku Derrick
The beautiful daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin, is all grown up now – she can now walk, run and ultimately speak English and Twi.

Occasionally, the mother-of-one endeavours to warm the hearts of her fans and followers on social media with videos of her adorable little girl doing something witty at home.

A latest video shared by Nana Ama McBrown on Instagram and sighted by GHPage.com shows Baby Maxin speaking some adulterated Twi like she was raised in China to an unidentified individual who seemed to be frustrating her day out.

She was so serious at it that she didn’t even notice she was being recorded for the internet.

Watch the video HERE:

Source:GHPage

