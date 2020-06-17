type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nana Ama Mcbrown finally explains the real reason why she licked her...
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown finally explains the real reason why she licked her daughter’s lips in public

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown sometime ago came under serious social media backlash when pictures and videos of her licking Baby Maxin in public went viral.

READ ALSO: I’ve eaten my daughter’s faeces before – Nana Ama Mcbrown details how

The footages were recorded at the 1 year birthday celebration of her daughter. In no time after the image flooded the media space, some netizens shared their opinions.

The majority were of the view that the actress though has the right to do whatever she wants with her baby, she went too far this time by licking her daughter’s lips vigorously in public.

Months and days have gone by and finally, Nana Ama Mcbrown has let the cat out of the bag explaining the real reason why she licked her daughter’s lips in public.

READ ALSO:  Mcbrown shares beautiful photo of Kennedy Agyapong and daughter on his 60th B-day

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Giving details why she did that, Nana Ama speaking to Kwaku Manu on “Aggressive Interview” said she was conscious of the fact that they were in public, her child dipped her hands in the cake they were about cutting and put it in her mouth.

Since the baby can’t eat anything sugary at that age and there was no tissue around because of the crowded gathering she had no option than to wipe the icing of the cake from her mouth using her tongue. Adding that her hands were dirty at that moment.

Nana Ama Mcbrown described what she did as an out of love action.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
75.2 ° F
75.2 °
75.2 °
88 %
0.6mph
90 %
Thu
77 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News