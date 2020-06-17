Nana Ama Mcbrown finally explains the real reason why she licked her daughter’s lips in public

- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown sometime ago came under serious social media backlash when pictures and videos of her licking Baby Maxin in public went viral.

READ ALSO: I’ve eaten my daughter’s faeces before – Nana Ama Mcbrown details how

The footages were recorded at the 1 year birthday celebration of her daughter. In no time after the image flooded the media space, some netizens shared their opinions.

The majority were of the view that the actress though has the right to do whatever she wants with her baby, she went too far this time by licking her daughter’s lips vigorously in public.

Months and days have gone by and finally, Nana Ama Mcbrown has let the cat out of the bag explaining the real reason why she licked her daughter’s lips in public.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown shares beautiful photo of Kennedy Agyapong and daughter on his 60th B-day

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Giving details why she did that, Nana Ama speaking to Kwaku Manu on “Aggressive Interview” said she was conscious of the fact that they were in public, her child dipped her hands in the cake they were about cutting and put it in her mouth.

Since the baby can’t eat anything sugary at that age and there was no tissue around because of the crowded gathering she had no option than to wipe the icing of the cake from her mouth using her tongue. Adding that her hands were dirty at that moment.

Nana Ama Mcbrown described what she did as an out of love action.