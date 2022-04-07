type here...
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown finally reacts to claims of giving birth to second child

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Ama McBrown addressing birth issues
Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang popular known as Nana Ama McBrown has finally opened up about giving birth to her second child in Canada.

In an interview with Kofi Adoma on Angel FM, the popular actress also addressed all the rumours in regards to her being sacked from UTV.

In responding to the claims of giving birth to her second child in Canada, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that at the right time everything will be made known to the public.

The actress also debunked rumours of being sacked from UTV, adding that she has not committed any crime to warrant a sack.

Nana Ama added that her United Showbiz programme being outsourced to other celebrities is out of love and not an audition for her substitute.

“I have not committed any crime and I have not been sacked from UTV. The recent changes in the presenters for the United Showbiz show is not an audition for my substitute. I am in good health and will return to host my show very soon because UTV is my home. Also, any information in regards to me having a second child will be made public very soon”, Nana Ama McBrown indicated.

It can be recalled that a popular Instagram blogger Cutie_Juls claimed the actress has welcomed her second child in Canada.

According to the blogger, Nana Ama McBrown’s pregnancy is the main reason why she has been off our TV screens for some time now.

