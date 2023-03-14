- Advertisement -

The veteran screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally replied her critics who mercilessly condemned her earlier yesterday for moving from UTV to ONUA TV.

According to these attackers, notably Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah who all work at Despite Media, Mcbrown had no proper education but the management of UTV groomed her to become who she is now.

As opened by Ola Michael in particular, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few workers in the Despite media family who have benefitted immensely from the owners of the media house but in the end, she broke their hearts.

In a trending video, he said

"If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,"

Kwame Nkrumah on the other hand resorted to insults and curses to drive his point to the fact that Nana Ama Mcbrown is ungrateful.

Speaking on Okay FM earlier yesterday, he projected that Karma will ruthlessly deal with Mcbrown on behalf of Despite and Fadda Dickson.

The ace actress who has obviously seen these trending attacks has finally addressed the cold comments about her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview won TV3 just a few hours ago with Johnny Huges – Mcbrown emphatically stated that she’s not worried about the subtle jabs thrown at her by her attackers who don’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

She happily expressed that it’s God who has blessed her beyond measure hence wasting her precious time on trivial issues would be a disappointment to the almighty who has made her the social one.

In the latter part of the interview, she claimed that she’s very happy to begin a new media journey with Media General and she hopes for the best in the future.

