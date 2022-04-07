type here...
Fadda Dickson hasn’t sacked me – Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown - Fadda Dickson
Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally reacted to the disturbing rumours on the internet that she has been sacked by Fadda Dickson hence the reason she has been absent on UTV for some time now.

Speaking in a phone interview with Angel TV’s Kofi Adoma – Nana Ama Mcbrown asserted that she hasn’t been sacked as purported on the internet but she’s rather on a short break.

She added that her fans shouldn’t be worried at all because her position as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz program hasn’t been revoked yet nor is Fadda Dickson thinking of taking such action in the future.

According to Nana Ama, it was an initial plan of her producers to give other celebrities the chance to be in her shoes in a while so that she could also attend to some personal businesses and affairs which are equally important.

Nana Ama Mcbrown ended the interview by assuring her fans that she would be back to hosting the show very soon so they should expect her on their TV screens very soon.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has been hosting UTV’s United Showbiz program for close to two years now. She’s the cause of the success of the entertainment program and no one can dispute this fact.

    Source:GHpage

