GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama McBrown forgives Nana Tonardo after they met in public
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown forgives Nana Tonardo after they met in public

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nana-Ama-McBrown-and-Tonardo
Nana-Ama-McBrown-and-Tonardo

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown has made peace with Nana Tonardo after meeting at the Fiawoo twins’ outdooring.

Odii Tonardo, as he now calls himself, has insulted Nana Ama McBrown and even called her names in his usual attack on people who don’t seem to side with him.

Well, the two celebrities happened to be guests at the baby christening of the Fiawoo twins where they shared a few seconds.

From the video, Nana Ama McBrown tried to ignore him but Tonardo was the first to initiate a conversation with Nana Ama McBrown telling him not to do that again while still smiling at him.

Tonardo in the video was trying to defend himself and his actions but Nana Ama McBrown spoke some sense into his head before they parted ways.

Watch the video below:

