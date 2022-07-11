- Advertisement -

After earlier insulting Nana Ama Mcbrown and the noble panellists who hosted Afia Schwar on UTV’s United Showbiz program – Nana Tornado has launched another scathy attack on the award-winning actress and her husband.

According to Nana Tornado in a fresh video that has since gone rife on the internet after it was first published on his IG page, Nana Ama Mcbrown once had a romantic affair with Chairman Wontumi.

In consonance with what Nana Tornado said in the trending video full of deadly accusations that can consequently smear the hard-earned reputation of Nana Ama Mcbrown and ChairmanWontumi, the two public figures really chopped themselves before going their separate ways.

He went on to express his annoyance at Nana Ama Mcbrown for allowing Afia Schwar to totally destroy and insult Chairman Wontumi on her show not considering the fact that he was once his sweetheart.

Nana Tornado further quizzed Nana Ama Mcbrown if she has been able to muster the courage to tell her husband about the sexcapades she had with Chairman Wontumi before meeting him.

The failed actor’s merciless and dangerous rants are fueled by the intense hatred he has suddenly developed for Nana Ama Mcbrown for “disrespecting” Chairman Wontumi.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is a very decent and respected person in the showbiz industry and it pains me to the ore that Nana Tornado is hell-bent on destroying her.