Nana Ama McBrown has divorced Maxwell – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Kwasi Asamoah
Photogrid of Nana-Ama-McBrown-and-Maxwell-Mensah
Nana-Ama-McBrown-and-Maxwell-Mensah

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has stirred controversy with claims that actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has divorced her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Afia Schwar has confidently stated that the actress had officially ended her marriage, though McBrown herself has not made any public confirmation.

“She has moved on with her life. People should stop pretending like they don’t know what’s happening,” Afia remarked.

This revelation has sparked intense discussions online, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting McBrown’s response.

While some believe the rumors, others argue that Afia Schwar may be seeking attention.

