Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown hits the streets to donate to hawkers
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown hits the streets to donate to hawkers

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown hits the streets to donate to hawkers
Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has warmed hearts after hitting the streets of Dzowrulu.

In this heartwarming video, Nana Ama Mcbrown was seen addressing a team of hawkers who tend to ask her for petty change anytime they see her.

As revealed by the actress, she can’t be giving them 5 cedis every day because it won’t sustain them but she can help them, with capital to set up their own small business.

In the video, Empress Mcbrown who is now a brand ambassador for Holy Insecticide gave out boxes of Holy Insecticide Spray to 5 of the hawkers she selected.

She advised the beneficiaries to be truthful to her so that the 500 cedis worth of items she has given them won’t go to waste.

She explained that each vendor was to sell ten boxes of the Insecticide, and after they had successfully done that, they would receive another box of the product for free from her and be rewarded points.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

