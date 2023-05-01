It was all joy at the grand premiering of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s “ONUA SHOWTIME” show on Onua TV yesterday, Sunday, April 30th 2023.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new studio set, an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests, and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, and Lasmid among many others passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

During the live premiere of her Onua TV showtime show Nana Ama’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, and daughter, Baby Maxin, made a surprise appearance.

Her husband Mr Maxwell and daughter Baby Maxin walked on set with a beautiful bouquet of flowers prior to the cake-cutting ceremony.

McBrown was clearly touched by the surprise and embraced her family warmly. Maxwell’s love and admiration for his wife are evident in this heartwarming gesture.

The audience erupted in applause and cheers as the host’s family showed their love and support for her new venture.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW