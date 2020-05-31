Former presenter with Adom TV Nana Yaa Brefo who resigned few days after her infamous interview with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has revealed that the actress insulted her on live TV.

The presenter was bashed on various social media platforms following her interview Nana Ama Mcbrown in the wake of the death of popular Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko aka Bishop.

According to some section of Ghanaians, the line of questioning by the journalist wasn’t right and she was too rude to the actress.

But in a new interview with Accra-based Neat FM, Nana Yaa Brefo opened up and revealed that the actress insulted her during the interview and no one has condemned her for that.

Adding that Ghanaians are rather bashing her for her style of interviewing.

She said: “McBrown did not even give me the opportunity to interview her. At a point, she kept scolding. She told me to shut up because she was the one who called, and I kept quiet. That is never done. Even if she was the one who called, the show was mine, not hers. It wasn’t about her and I never insulted her”